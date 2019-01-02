Maryville man seriously injured in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning

(NODAWAY COUNTY)— A Maryville, Mo. was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident when he fell asleep while driving Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Colt Gardiner was driving south on U.S. Highway 71 at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, when he fell asleep, causing his car to go off the east of the road.

The report said Gardiner overcorrected and went off the west side of the road and crashed into an embankment.

Garinder was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.