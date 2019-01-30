Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Maryville police searching for masked robbery suspect

Surveillance images show the suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a mask and gloves.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 9:16 AM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 10:18 AM

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Maryville police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store.

Police said the suspect robbed the City Star convenience store at 623 South Main Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance images show the suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a mask and gloves.

Anyone with information should call Maryville DPS at 660-562-3209.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -17°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 0° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -18°
Savannah
Overcast
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -17°
Cameron
Overcast
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -22°
Fairfax
Overcast
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -6°
**Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Buchanan, Andrew, DeKalb, Caldwell, Clinton, Gentry, Worth, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties (MO) & Doniphan County (KS) from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Noon Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills of -25 to-35 are expected.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events