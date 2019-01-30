Maryville police searching for masked robbery suspect

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Maryville police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store.

Police said the suspect robbed the City Star convenience store at 623 South Main Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance images show the suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a mask and gloves.

Anyone with information should call Maryville DPS at 660-562-3209.