Maryville residents, NWMSU students face Monday snowstorm

(MARYVILLE, MO.) Despite a major snowstorm, Maryville residents and students at Northwest Missouri State University did their best to continue as normal.

Between 6 to 8 inches of snow was in the forecast for Maryville on Monday, the first flakes of snow started early in the morning, then picked up during the midday hours.

Even a monster snowstorm couldn’t keep some people indoors, Dale Baker, a local pastor said his trip to the local Hy-vee Monday afternoon wasn't terrible.

"Just take your time," Baker said. "Take it slow that’s what you gotta do."

Baker said he came to the store in search of ingredients to make soup.

Also at Hy-Vee, a few more brave souls tried to get ahead of the storm, venturing out to get some winter comfort foods.

"We were gonna go a little later but as soon as we saw how much it was snowing, we were like we should go now." Jasmine Armstrong-Cruz, a shopper said.

Meanwhile students over at NWMSU also fought Monday's challenging weather. In person classes were still in session, though students said as the snow totals rose so did their confidence in a snow day on Tuesday.

"As the day goes on and it gets worse, they’ll most likely tell us tomorrow we won’t have classes." Sonsarae McMillan, an NWMSU Sophomore said.

McMillan said she prefers in person classes because they provide a better environment to focus.

Admittedly, some people were caught off guard by the storm while others thought of a game plan to get through the next few days.

"I’m about to just stay in my room or go to the library," Reggie Harris an NWMSU Freshmen said.

however people planned to ride the storm out, they said getting through it was the number one priority.

"Yeah you can’t let it slow you down," Baker said. "You gotta keep going."