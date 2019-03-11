Maryville voters will decide on Use Tax in April

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The Use Tax failed in November 2018, but the Maryville City Council elected to put the issue back on the ballot in April.

The Use Tax essentially allows for the local sales tax rate (2.375 percent) to be applied on purchases from out-of-state vendors—with no one paying both sales and use tax—it's one or the other.

"The increased trend of online sales is not going away. It's something that local communities are going to have to deal with recapturing some of that sales tax lost to online, out-of-state vendors," Maryville city manager Greg McDanel said.

The issue failed in November with approximately 55 percent of voters saying no.

"I think anytime you hear the word tax it's a challenge for some of the voters," McDanel said.

