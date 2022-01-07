Mask mandate approved for K-12 students in Kansas City

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City city council approved a new mask mandate for all K-12 schools.

Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced the new ordinance Thursday.

The order does not include kids under 5 years old or kids with underlying medical conditions.

The new mandate is for all students, staff, and visitors inside school buildings.

The order will go into effect on Monday and last through February 3.

Lucas tweeted out after the order was passed, saying that people at schools are being impacted by covid, adding he is glad the city took steps for safety.