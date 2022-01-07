Clear
Mask mandate approved for K-12 students in Kansas City

The order will go into effect on Monday and last through February 3.

Posted: Jan 7, 2022 10:39 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City city council approved a new mask mandate for all K-12 schools.

Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced the new ordinance Thursday.

The order does not include kids under 5 years old or kids with underlying medical conditions.

The new mandate is for all students, staff, and visitors inside school buildings.

Lucas tweeted out after the order was passed, saying that people at schools are being impacted by covid, adding he is glad the city took steps for safety.

Temperatures are on the cold side again this morning, but they are slightly warmer than yesterday. Today that warming trend will follow us into the afternoon with highs making it into the 20s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will still be a bit breezy at times so the wind chill will likely still be in the single digits this afternoon. Saturday looks to be an above average day with highs making it into the 40s. A bit of drizzle can’t be ruled out on Saturday, but the best chances look to be south of about I-70. Clouds will increase through the day Saturday. Temperatures look to stay in the 30 and 40s throughout the rest of the weekend into next week. Temperatures will start to warm up by the middle of next week with highs making it back into the 50s.
