Mask mandate lifted in Doniphan County

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Ks) The face mask order has been lifted in Doniphan County. The Doniphan County Commissioners meeting decided on Monday, February 22 for the order to be lifted.

The county stated that face masks will no longer be required inside the branches or at Library programs, however, please social distance while visiting Doniphan County Libraries.

"People are getting depressed over this whole deal...we need to bet back to normal around here," said Doniphan County Commissioner Tim Collins. "We'll try it and see how things work out."

The Doniphan County Health Department says the cases in the county have been trending downward because of the mask mandate, with no more than 10 positive cases currently in the county.

"Personally, I think we were hoping this would have lasted a month or two (longer). Given the circumstances, we are the ones that do all the testing," said Jessica Robinson, an office manager at the Doniphan County Health Department. "All the testing of the county comes through here. There has been a significant drop due to the mask mandate. So hopefully it doesn't go back up because it's really really helped."

The county recently administered COVID-19 vaccines at the health department to those qualified by the state of Kansas.