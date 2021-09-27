Mask mandate to continue in SJSD

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- During a much calmer meeting than the past couple of meetings, board members at the St. Joseph School District agreed that their mask mandate for staff and students will continue.

During their regular monthly meeting Monday evening board members were informed that the county's Covid test positivity rate had dropped to just slightly above six percent.

However, that is still above the five percent threshold board members said would have to be met for two consecutive weeks before they would consider lifting the order.

The district's website on Monday reported 23 students and two staff members testing positive for Covid-19.



Board members say they feel strongly that they are taking the right path in keeping staff and students safe.

"When we first made the decision, there was no light at the end of the tunnel, it was just indefinitely that we were going to mask,"said board president Tami Pasley, referring to setting the five percent positivity rate threshold. "(We then) look for that positivity rate to possibly unmask gave us some light at the end of the tunnel that an assurance that there would maybe be a time that we would unmask."

In other business, board members voted to record all their future committee meetings and post them online. Previously, only official board meetings have been broadcast. Board member LaTonya Williams pushed the proposal, saying it will help with district transparency.