Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mask mandate to continue in SJSD

Board members have said any decision to drop the mask mandate for staff and students would be tied to Covid test positivity rates.

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 10:40 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- During a much calmer meeting than the past couple of meetings, board members at the St. Joseph School District agreed that their mask mandate for staff and students will continue.

During their regular monthly meeting Monday evening board members were informed that the county's Covid test positivity rate had dropped to just slightly above six percent.

However, that is still above the five percent threshold board members said would have to be met for two consecutive weeks before they would consider lifting the order.

The district's website on Monday reported 23 students and two staff members testing positive for Covid-19.

Board members say they feel strongly that they are taking the right path in keeping staff and students safe.

"When we first made the decision, there was no light at the end of the tunnel, it was just indefinitely that we were going to mask,"said board president Tami Pasley, referring to setting the five percent positivity rate threshold.  "(We then) look for that positivity rate to possibly unmask gave us some light at the end of the tunnel that an assurance that there would maybe be a time that we would unmask."

In other business, board members voted to record all their future committee meetings and post them online. Previously, only official board meetings have been broadcast. Board member LaTonya Williams pushed the proposal, saying it will help with district transparency.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 65°
Atchison
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Clear and calm conditions will continue into this evening with lows falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tuesday will be another warm and sunny day with highs making a run towards the 90s. A few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, however most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will start to cool down on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. 70s look to return on Thursday and last through the weekend. Rain chances also look to linger through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories