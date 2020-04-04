Mask use now recommended by CDC, local health care staff and doctors

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Centers For Disease Control has now reversed its stance on the general public wearing masks in response to covid-19, they now say people should wear them.

The St. Joseph Health Department echoed the new decision.

"If you feel more comfortable wearing one it's not going to hurt," Stephanie Malita, St. Joseph Health Department said.

Local doctors are also sounding off on the matter, one from told us he recommends everyone wear one when going out in public.

"If you go to Walmart wear your mask," Dr. Freddy Rivas-Gotz, Mosaic Life Care said. "Even the people that work in those stores should ask to wear masks."

The CDC and health officials still say to avoid buying up medical-grade N-95 masks, because those masks they said, were not meant for use by the public.

"It’s not just like you can put one on your face and you’re good," Malita said. "It’s not likely that the public is really going to know how to use those in a way that’s going to protect them."

Finding masks likely has been a challenge for many, retailers said they can barely keep them on their shelves.

"You just can’t get your hands on them," Greg Eagleburger, general manager Westlake Ace Hardware said.

A short supply of masks across the city has lead local healthcare workers to recommend people make their own, they also say other facial clothing items can work such as a scarf or a bandana.

Local doctors stress the importance of wearing masks now that the virus is hitting closer to home.

"It is here and you have to stay home and take care of yourself," Rivas-Gotz said. "You will have to wear a mask."