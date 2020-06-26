Clear
Masks and face coverings will be required in Kansas City

Mayor Quentin Lucas announced Friday that starting Monday, June 29, facemasks will be required in all public locations in Kansas City.

Posted: Jun 26, 2020 10:29 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A recent surge in coronavirus cases in Kansas City has their mayor ramping up COVID-19 restrictions.

All employees or visitors to any place with public accommodation must wear face coverings in areas that involve close contact or proximity to co- workers or the public where six feet of separation is not possible.

“Wearing a mask we’ve seen is one of the most important steps to eliminating transmission,” Kansas City Mayor Quentin Lucas said. “It allows us to be freer, to go to more events and be closer to people at events.”

Also starting on Monday, the percentage capacity limits as required under the mayor's orders will be eliminated except for bars and taverns.

