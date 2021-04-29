Masks required at Sound of Speed Airshow

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) All guests that wish to attend this weekend’s Sound of Speed Airshow must wear a mask.

Since the 139th Airlift Wing is a federal military installation and is subject to the Executive Order signed on January 20, 2021 ordering masks to be worn on all federal property until directed otherwise by the Executive Department and Department of Defense.

The City of St. Joseph said in a press release that as a partner with the 139th Airlift Wing and Buchanan County, the city supports the wearing of masks in accordance with the Executive Order which the 139th Airlift Wing must comply.

All guests attending the airshow and Open House are welcome and invited to attend with a free General Admission ticket which can be downloaded at stjairshow.com.

All guests are required to wear a mask and are requested to self-screen for symptoms associated with Covid-19.