Masks optional for SJSD summer school

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Until summer starts, students in the St. Joseph School District will stay masked up.

On Saturday, the CDC recommended schools keep its COVID-19 guidelines in place for the remainder of the school year, including wearing face coverings, as most students aren't fully vaccinated yet. However, summer school is shaking things up.

For students in the SJSD, summer school will be the very first time students will be learning face-to-face without having to wear masks for over a year. Beginning the first week of June, masks will be optional for K-8 students enrolled in the district's "Summer Journey" program.

The month-long summer school features a rocket class, claymation and even cooking.

The hands-on program is the SJSD's first real attempt at pre-pandemic learning.

While COVID-19 vaccinations are helping the classroom look more recognizable, administration said staying precautious and wearing a face covering is still very much encouraged.

“We’ll be highly recommending that people continue to do it, but we also know that some people have been vaccinated and the CDC guidelines allow some of that to be different," said Dr. Doug Van Zyl, SJSD Superintendent, "For the most part it will be normal setting, but we will be practicing as much social distancing as we can which can be hard to do depending on the amount of students who decide to enroll.”

SJSD is enticing students to enroll with free gifts cards for those who maintain "near perfect" or "perfect" attendance up to $100.

The "Summer Journey" program begins on June 2nd and runs until July 1st.

There is also a virtual summer school option for K-8. Summer school at the high school level will take place virtually.

For more information and to enroll in the "Summer Journey" program, click here.