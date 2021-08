(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) If you plan on attending a Kansas City Royals game anytime soon, you'll be required to wear a mask there too at indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status.

The Royals are playing their first home games since the mask mandate for Kansas City was reinstated.

Kauffman Stadium will match the rules of the health order.

Indoor spaces include elevators, the Crown Club, Hall of Fame and retail areas.

More information can be found on the Royals website.