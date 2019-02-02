Child ID program holds event in Savannah

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, your child goes missing without a trace and the clock is ticking.

"I think I would be lost," K'Lea Steevy, a parent said. "That’s why this event so important because I wouldn’t know what to do."

The first 24 hours are critical in locating missing children, according to law enforcement. Often, that time is spent gathering important documents and information they need. Mo CHIP aims to put important information Missouri families need in one place.

"It's a very good deal," Bryce Howard, Deputy Sheriff, Andrew County said. "Everything they've done here today is put onto a disc, that's given to the parents."

Families brought their children out to the Masonic lodge to gather valuable information about their children.

Steevy brought her two boys Lucas and Liam to the event, she said it was best to take the time and go through this process with her children so she could be ready.

"I wouldn’t know even the first steps," Steevy said. "Having the materials would help me be able to get the process started."

Fingerprints, medical and dental information, and DNA samples were collected in efforts to save critical time should authorities need to track down a child.

"Every parent should do it," Howard said. "Everybody thinks it won’t happen to them, but you never know."

parents said doing this task gave them peace of mind once they finished.

"We’ll be one step ahead should this ever happen," Steevy said. "God forbid it should ever happen."

The Mo CHIP program hold events in various locations across the state, find out more information by clicking here

Officials with Mo Chip said Its program has successfully been able to locate 13 children.