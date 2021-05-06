Victim from Mason road crash dies, police say

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The woman seriously injured in a car crash Monday in south St. Joseph has died, authorities say.

Jessica Asher, 28, was driving westbound on Mason Road waiting to turn on to South 14th Street when she was hit from behind by a Semi truck sending her into oncoming traffic. Her car was hit nearly head-on by another vehicle going eastbound on Mason Road. She was life-flighted to a hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries but has since died.

The wreck is still under investigation by the St. Joseph Police Department. But at the time of the accident, police officers at the scene said they believed the semi-truck driver was at fault.

According to the family, Asher leaves behind a son and fiance.

Asher's family has set up an account through Nodaway Valley Bank for donations. A GoFundMe account has also been set up for Jessica Asher’s family by Blair Seabaugh.