Mass COVID-19 testing complete at Triumph, 412 employees test positive

Mass testing of Triumph Food workers for COVID-19 is complete, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

412 employees and contract workers of Triumph Foods have tested positive for COVID-19. None showed symptoms.

2,367 workers were tested on site April 27-May 1 at Triumph Foods as part of the state's "box in" testing strategy when an outbreak is present among people living or working closely together.

DHSS has advised Triumph Food and their staff that the return to work guidance, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been changed from 7 days to 10 days.

Testing continues to be available at the mobile testing site operated by Northwest Health Services.