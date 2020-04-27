Mass testing for COVID-19 underway at Triumph Foods

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mass testing for COVID-19 got underway Monday morning at Triumph Foods.

State health officials are testing nearly 3,000 employees after a cluster of coronavirus cases were reported at the pork processing plant. At least 16 workers have tested positive for the virus and are under quarantine, according to a statement by the company last week.

"This testing will be performed for those who are not feeling any symptoms of COVID-19, and are otherwise ready for work," said Mark Campbell, CEO of Triumph Foods. "This is important so we can identify those of us that have the virus that causes COVID-19 but don't know it."

Northwest Health Services will conduct the tests on-site at the facility during employees' shifts over the next several days. Results are expected back within 24 to 48 hours and will be reported to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

"Northwest Health Services hopes the test efforts will not only provide peace of mind, but safeguard the livelihood of local agriculture workers and the food supply they provide," said Northwest Health Services' Interim CEO, Rodney Hummer.

Triumph Foods said it is working with local and state officials to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

"The health and safety of our employees is my first priority," Campbell said.