Mass vaccination event held in Cameron

About 2,000 doses of the vaccine were made available to recipients with an appointment at Cameron R-1 High School.

Posted: Feb 14, 2021 12:54 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(CAMERON, Mo.) About 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were made available to those eligible Saturday in Cameron.

Car after car filled the usually quiet streets in town as people showed up to the latest mass vaccination event held at the local high school.

Many made their appointments to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

"[I've] been waiting for a while and wanted to make sure I got it while I could," Stephanie Hummel, vaccine recipient said. 

Originally scheduled to be a drive through event, the vaccination process was modified due to the extreme cold.

Susie Wolfe, a special education teacher from Lathrop, said she's been doing all she can to fight the virus in her classroom.

"We have to wear all masks all day long," She said. "It’s just been an interesting school year."

Those getting the vaccine said the virus has already affected them in some way. 

"[My] family members have gotten it," Hummel said. "My parents are in St. Louis and we have had them quarantined since March of last year."

"My boys and I all had Covid back in July," Wolfe said. 

As these first doses of the vaccine continue to roll out, both Hummel and Wolfe said they hope it signals the beginning of the end of the pandemic and the first step to getting back to normal.

"I just think it’s gonna help us along our way." Wolfe said. 

Those in the vaccination phases 1-A, and 1-B (tiers 1 & 2 ) are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The next event is scheduled to take place in Holt County next week.

Those interested can sign up for alerts on vaccination events across the state. 

