Mass vaccination in St. Joe draws patients from Kansas City area

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Around 1100 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were made available for people with an appointment to get their first dose Friday at the Covid-19 Community Clinic at the East Hills Mall.

Nate Kettlewell, who received the vaccine drove over an hour from Independence to get his first shot here in St. Joseph.

"This was the appointment I could get that wasn’t more than two hours away," He said.

Kettlewell said his main reason for getting the shot was for his family.

"We have an immune compromised mother-in-law that we haven’t been able to see for some time," He said. "I’m really looking forward to going and visiting with her.

Kettlewell was only one of the many people who came to the vaccination clinic sharing the same optimism.

"People are excited to be here and excited to get that dose." Maj. Rhonda Brown, Missouri National Guard said.

Optimism was also shared with the Guard, which helped issue the vaccines and included around 30 airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing.

"It’s our first event here in Region H," Brown said. "We’re happy to be home."

Other patients came to the clinic after a similar mass vaccination event held down at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City wasn’t available.

"When we signed up, Arrowhead wasn’t even an option this was the closest one that we could get." Linda Nwachukwu, vaccine patient said.

"No matter where people got their vaccines, everyone agreed the faster they're distributed, the faster things can get back to normal.

"I’m just happy to try and get my life back a little bit," Kettlewell said.

We’re making good progress it seems," Ben Hubbard, vaccine patient said. "I’m a lot more optimistic now than I was a couple of months ago."

"We really are happy to be here," Brown said. "We’re happy that it was set up and it's so well organized."

The Missouri Guard says the event will return in 21 days for booster vaccinations at the clinic.