(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph will be the site of a state held COVID-19 mass vaccination event.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the current Community Covid Clinic at East Hills Mall on Friday, March 19.

A state spokesperson said the event will be able to administer around 1,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

To register for the event click here.