Clear
Material shortage delays splash pad opening

Park officials say it is pretty close to being complete, the water has been tested and play features are working. But the one thing holding them up has been the adhesive for the flooring, staff citing supply issues.

Posted: Jun 23, 2021 10:43 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Those in St. Joseph that are waiting for the new splash pad at Hyde Park to open are going to have to wait just a little bit longer.

Park officials say it is pretty close to being complete, the water has been tested and play features are working.

But the one thing holding them up has been the adhesive for the flooring, staff citing supply issues.

However, they are saying they've found another vendor and the work should be done in the next couple weeks.

"We are trying our best right now to do what we can to get that splash park open. It's pretty close to being ready to be open, everything else is nearing completion. They've done the parking areas, they're working on the landscaping now, they've tested the waters, the play features, the water is all working,” St. Joseph Parks Director Chuck Kempf said.

Temperatures will continue to warm up today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will be a bit higher this afternoon as well. Rain chances will return late tonight into early Thursday morning. Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the day Thursday into Friday. A few storms could be on the stronger side or bring heavy rain. A front will move through the area Friday night bringing slightly cooler temperatures back in the low to mid 80s for the weekend.
