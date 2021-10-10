Clear
Mayor presents Key to The City to Christian Brothers during special anniversary

The former school graduated its final class in 1970, Saturday former teachers and students gathered one last time at the Benton Club.

Posted: Oct 10, 2021 12:36 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A special reunion for the graduates of the former Christian Brothers School in St. Joseph at the Benton Club Saturday  evening.

The school closed back in 1970, and this was the final reunion for former students.

Mayor Bill McMurray is an alum of the former school, and was on hand this to present the Christian Brothers Organization with the Key To The City.

Bro. Michael Fehrendach, the Brother Provincial for the midwest district of the Christian Brothers, came from Chicago for the event.

He spoke highly of the former students, and said many have gone on to serve as firemen, policemen and in the the military.

"You can look at any one of these guys," Fehrendach said.  "We developed leadership in all of these men."

The event was originally set for last year, but was cancelled due to the pandemic. 

Today ended up being pleasant with cloudy skies keeping us from warming into the 90s. Tonight will be breezy and cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. The clouds will stick around through Sunday with rain chances moving in during the early evening hours, but a better rain chance will arrive Monday. Showers on Monday will mainly be for the first half of the day. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday but will start to increase again on Wednesday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.
