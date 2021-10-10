Mayor presents Key to The City to Christian Brothers during special anniversary

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A special reunion for the graduates of the former Christian Brothers School in St. Joseph at the Benton Club Saturday evening.

The school closed back in 1970, and this was the final reunion for former students.

Mayor Bill McMurray is an alum of the former school, and was on hand this to present the Christian Brothers Organization with the Key To The City.

Bro. Michael Fehrendach, the Brother Provincial for the midwest district of the Christian Brothers, came from Chicago for the event.

He spoke highly of the former students, and said many have gone on to serve as firemen, policemen and in the the military.

"You can look at any one of these guys," Fehrendach said. "We developed leadership in all of these men."

The event was originally set for last year, but was cancelled due to the pandemic.