Mayor: Bio-diesel plant application withdrawn

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray, St. Joseph Renewable Fuels LLC has withdrawn its application for a bio-diesel plant that would have been located on Monterey Street.
The $250 million dollar plant would have closed Monterey St. between 6th St. and 8th St. and brought in between 55-60 new jobs.
The project has gained public scrutiny from area businesses and some St. Joseph City Council members.
A motion will be made at Monday's city council meeting to remove the application from being voted on.
