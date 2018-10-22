Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Mayor: Bio-diesel plant application withdrawn Full Story

Mayor: Bio-diesel plant application withdrawn

According to St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray, St. Joseph Renewable Fuels LLC has withdrawn its application for a bio-diesel plant that would have been located on Monterey St.

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 4:20 PM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 4:26 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray, St. Joseph Renewable Fuels LLC has withdrawn its application for a bio-diesel plant that would have been located on Monterey Street. 

The $250 million dollar plant would have closed Monterey St. between 6th St. and 8th St. and brought in between 55-60 new jobs. 

The project has gained public scrutiny from area businesses and some St. Joseph City Council members.

A motion will be made at Monday's city council meeting to remove the application from being voted on. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 69°
A great start to the work week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A weak cold front will move through the area tonight but do not expect any rain with this and barely any clouds.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events