Mayor kills mandatory mask order for St. Joseph after Council vote

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Mayor and City Council aborted the St. Joseph mask order during Monday's regular session, just three weeks before it was set to expire.

Effective Tuesday at midnight, masks will no longer be required for public spaces in St. Joseph. The order was set to expire on April 15.

A closely divided City Council voted Monday to cut short the Mayor's emergency order for people to wear face coverings in public places after Councilman Marty Novak raised the issue during Monday's meeting.

"I understand that people are wary of this after a year of fighting through this but we don't want to give up," Mayor Bill McMurray said. "We don't want to give up when we are so close to victory."

The vote was 5-4 in favor of cutting the resolution short with council members Madison Davis, PJ Kovac, Marty Novak, Kent O'Dell, and Gary Roach voting "yes." Prior to the meeting, McMurray agreed to terminate his order — originally approved last September — if a majority of his council supported the action with a formal vote.

“If people want to wear masks they can do so voluntarily it’s just not going to be mandated. That's what this step did tonight." Novak said.

The Councilman had directed city staff to draft a resolution in support of repealing the mandate prior to Monday's meeting. He said he was urging his colleagues to cut the mandate short because local health data showed it was no longer needed.

"We said the whole point of the masking mandate was to keep our health systems from being overwhelmed," Novak said. "It's not overwhelmed."

Since December, the positivity rate, the number of new COVID-19 cases, and hospitalizations have remained low. According to the St. Joseph Health Department Monday, only 18 new cases were reported in the county since last Thursday with one new death. The health department also reported that while the positivity rate remained low it had increased from 2.83 percent to 3.32 percent since March 10.

Mosaic Life Care reported Monday only five patients with COVID-19 staying in the St. Joseph hospital. A significant drop from the hospital system's reported peak in December of more than 90 patients hospitalized.

Mosaic's Chief Government and Community Relations Officer, Pat Dillon, spoke at Monday's meeting, on behalf of Mosaic doctors, nurses, and hospital leadership, and requested the council to continue to mask mandate until it expired in April.

Brian Myers, Russell Moore, Brenda Blessing, and McMurray voted in favor of retaining the face mask mandate, each voicing concerns about going against the advice of medical experts who have urged Americans to shoulder on.

Monday’s discussion comes as top health experts are warning it is too early to relax mask orders and safety protocols. The U.S. is watching as Europe battles another pandemic wave fueled by COVID-19 variants. According to the CDC, less than a quarter of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This is well below any theoretical threshold for herd immunity. Missouri trails behind with 22.1 percent of the population having secured at least one dose of the vaccine. Buchanan County is not even in the ballpark.

According to state data, only 13.1 percent of the county population has received at least one vaccine shot. A fact noted by all the dissenting voters Monday.

“As one person said to me, 'We’re at our own 13-yard line. It’s not time to spike the ball. We are not even close to the end zone,'" McMurray said.

Novak said that while he understood the medical community's and his colleague's positions, he was not swayed by it.

“You can’t mandate people to do things forever," the Councilman said. "We need to put the responsibility back on individuals. ”

The new orders formally repeal two mask orders. The first — originally approved last summer — imposed masks in retail stores with at least 10,000 square feet. The second — approved in September — required the public to wear face coverings in city limits. That ordinance (contained within Section 2-1454 of the St. Joseph City Code) provides a list of exemptions and limitations. The order was first extended in November, then again in February, and was scheduled to expire on April 15. Before each order, amendment, or extension, McMurray has received his council’s support by a formal vote.

After the Mayor saw he was on the losing side of the argument Monday night, he swiftly signed new orders expressing reservations and a wish.

“I hope that people will voluntarily continue to observe these risk management protocols and keep this thing down.”

Earlier this month, Andrew County dropped its mask mandate stating based on the improvement in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. Buchanan County has never instituted a requirement for face coverings, instead opting for a Commission statement about strong encouragement of wearing one. Gov. Mike Parson declined to impose a mask order for the State of Missouri, saying he would let the decision be made by individual communities.