St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray addressed the city via a Facebook video Friday afternoon asking for the city to "maintain our daily lives" while combating COVID-19.
Related Content
- St. Joseph mayor addresses city on COVID-19
- St. Joseph Mayoral Debate
- St. Joseph Mayoral Race Preview: Part 1
- St. Joseph Mayoral Race Preview: Part 2
- St. Joseph Mayoral Race Preview: Part 3
- Bill McMurray Claims St. Joseph Mayor Seat
- St. Joseph State of the City address discusses growth, plans for 2020
- St. Joseph Christmas Decorations
- St. Joseph celebrates pride
- Teenager Running for St. Joseph City Council
Scroll for more content...