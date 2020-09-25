Mayor McMurray responds to rise in local Covid-19 cases and deaths

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The spread of Covid-19 in St. Joseph is of the utmost concern for Mayor Bill McMurray.

"This is very serious," McMurray said. "We all need to be very careful."

The concern is likely for good reason, as data shows a sharp increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

According to the mayor, September saw the number of Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths more than double in our area.

How the city should respond to the pandemic has been a topic of debate for several weeks, but the mayor said Friday that the numbers speak for themselves.

"It’s less controversial the higher the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths that we’re experiencing in the community," He said. "You don’t want to be in the hospital with this."

McMurray echoed the advice coming from Dr. Anthony Fauchi and the Centers for Disease Control, he said he hopes the community takes heed and does its part to reverse to the trend.

"it’s going to be on everyone’s individual responsibility," He said. "The time for denial has long passed and the time for proper risk management is upon us."

McMurray issued a citywide mask ordinance that went into effect on Sept. 17, it's set to last until the end of October.