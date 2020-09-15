Mayor McMurray to expand St. Joseph mask mandate

Clear
St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray is expected to sign an emergency order Tuesday to expand St. Joseph's mask mandate.

Sep 15, 2020
Sep 15, 2020

The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday for a period of 30 days and will require masks in all indoor public places. 

Mosaic Life Care released a statement saying they support "a city-wide mask mandate to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Our COVID-19 positive patient numbers continue to increase at an alarming rate at Mosaic. We are not powerless in the fight against COVID-19. We must continue to wear a face mask, maintain physical distance and wash our hands to kepp our families, friends and communites safe. Together, we can accomplish this."

Mosaic added, "please heed the mask mandate and continue to physically distance and practice hand hygiene. The benefits to our families, our society and our economy are worth it."

At last week's city council meeting, the council voted to extend the original city mask ordinance requiring masks in retail spaces of 10,000 square feet in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back with KQ2 as updates become available. 

Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week.
