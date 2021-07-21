Mayor, River Bluff Brewery talk about movie experience in upcoming film to take place in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) In just a few weeks, some of St. Joseph's most popular places and familiar faces will take the red carpet and star in an upcoming movie.

From the creator of Christmas at the Chateau, Director Jason Hudson returns with his second film to the area.

Accidental Family is a romantic-comedy that is shot entirely in St. Joseph. Locals featured in the film speak on what it's like to be in a movie for the very first time.

"I've never been in a movie before," said St. Joseph's Mayor Bill McMurray. "This is a first at the age of 70. Here we are. New things in life."

Mayor McMurray appears in a cameo scene that takes place at City Hall.

"Oh, Jason is great. He's a very good director," said the Mayor. "My gosh, I didn't realize there were so many moving parts to shooting even a scene as simple as the one I was in. It took several hours. We were in the hallway here and I kept walking out the door; 'Mr. Mayor!' and I'd go, 'yes?'"

McMurray remembers Hudson working on his first movie, Christmas at the Chateau. When Hudson approached McMurray about wanting to film at City Hall, McMurray was delighted to have the beautiful building featured and to even have a few lines himself.

“Oh my gosh...working with Mayor Bill McMurray was so fun," said Hudson, the director, writer and producer of Accidental Family. "He was a great sport. We actually filmed right outside of his office in the real hallway that he does day-to-day business. It was great to have him showcased in the movie. He had a couple one-liners, but he did a great job!”

Other popular spots featured in the film are Krug Park, multiple locations throughout the Downtown area and River Bluff Brewery, which spent a couple late night on location filming the perfect shot.

"We were here till about 3 o'clock one morning," said Justin Alverez of the brewery. "We didn't start until after we closed the Brewery which is at 10. Some of our regulars came in and our staff and we just kind of hung out and acted like this was a restaurant while they filmed the scenes."

While the brewery does not serve food, Hudson transformed the place into a restaurant setting for the movie. Alverez said he and the staff enjoyed being extras throughout the scenes shot at the popular location in St. Joe.

Alverez added jokingly, "If Jason wants to make another film here we'll be so happy to have him, and I'd love to maybe get a speaking line next time."

Accidental Family will premiere downtown at the Missouri Theatre at a special red carpet event on August 6.