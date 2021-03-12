Mayor discusses possibility of lifting mask mandate

Clear
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 1:11 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2021 1:45 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray discussed with us about the future for the city's mask ordinance.

Mayor McMurray says councilman Marty Novak plans to propose ending the mask mandate at the next city council meeting.
The current ordinance is in effect until April 15.

"One of the key metrics I've always focused on are the number of hospital admissions,” McMurray said. “We're down to five people in the hospital, our positivity rate is so low and we have more vaccinations, particularly even higher percentages in the most vulnerable populations, I think give it a try."

McMurray cautions, that if the mandate is lifted and we see another spike, the mask ordinance could be put back in place.
The city council meets Monday night.

