Mayor expresses confidence in city manager after failed suspension vote

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray is responding after the city council considered suspending city manager Bruce Woody on Monday.

McMurray says he has an excellent relationship with Woody and was surpsised to see the motion.

"I have full confidence in both the city manager and the city council and being able to work together," he said.

On Monday in a closed door session, the city council voted against suspending Woody. McMurray was one of five members who voted against the move.

"I give him [Woody] high marks," McMurray said. "I mean I think he is doing a great job. I think the majority of council thinks the same way. There are a few people on the council that are little upset about a few things."

In last several days, some council members have raised concerns that a bill to increase sewer rates on some customers went directly against the wishes of the city council, that wanted the rates to stay flat for next year.

"The political versus the staff input, there's just an inherent tension in that relationship and I don't think that should be overplayed or thought to be out of line," McMurray said. "I mean that's just how the world turns."

McMurray does believe that moving forward, the council and staff will be able to continue to work together.

"Sometimes we get excited about things," he said. "Sometimes, I get excited about things but that's what we are supposed to do. We are not supposed to be a rubber stamp, we are supposed to trust and verify. And it's that verification process that sometimes gets a little bit hairy but it's a good part of government. And I think people should be very pleased with council's approach."

Woody has not commented on the vote, citing regulations against speaking about closed door meetings.