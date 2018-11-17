Mayor hosts Thanksgiving meal, raises money for food bank

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hundreds of people were treated to a Thanksgiving feast Saturday night at Civic Arena.

City and community leaders attended the 32nd Annual Mayor's Thanksgiving Dinner. Mayor Bill McMurray hosted the event with the help of the Second Harvest Food Bank. The event is meant to help raise awareness to hunger within the community.

In total, 500 people turned out for the event.

Second Harvest Food Bank's communications director, Blake Haynes, said the event is about bringing the community together to raise awareness and appreciate the blessing of a Thanksgiving meal.

All proceeds raised from the event will go to Second Harvest.