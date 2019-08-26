Mayor looking for library board candidates

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Mayor Bill McMurray is looking for candidates who are interested in being nominated to the Board of Trustees of the St. Joseph Public Library. Another resignation in recent weeks means there are now two open seats.

The public library system has been the focus of a lot of attention since news they will be hosting a Drag Queen Story Hour in September.

The library has a board meeting scheduled for Tuesday at the downtown branch.

Anyone interested in being nominated to the board can call the mayor's office at (816) 271-4640.