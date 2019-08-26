Clear

Mayor looking for library board candidates

With another resignation last week, there are now two open seats on the St. Joseph Public Library board.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  -- Mayor Bill McMurray is looking for candidates who are interested in being nominated to the Board of Trustees of the St. Joseph Public Library. Another resignation in recent weeks means there are now two open seats.

The public library system has been the focus of a lot of attention since news they will be hosting a Drag Queen Story Hour in September.

The library has a board meeting scheduled for Tuesday at the downtown branch.

Anyone interested in being nominated to the board can call the mayor's office at (816) 271-4640.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
The weather does quiet down Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine returning and temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to lower/middle 80s. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will come towards the end of the week on Friday into Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events