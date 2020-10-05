Mayor, residents sound off on mask usage before upcoming city council

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After using executive power to enact the city’s blanket mask mandate, St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray wants to give the council another chance to back him.

“I want the council to be behind me on this,” McMurray said.

At Monday night’s city council meeting the mayor plans to ask the council whether they will support his resolution to extend the city’s mask ordinance another 30 days.

Mayor McMurray cites an increase in hospitalizations and deaths as his reasoning for the proposal.

We’re up to 35 deaths now in Buchanan county,” McMurray said. “So what it says to me is to be very prudent, be careful you know stay home more.”

Residents seem to agree with the mayor, we spoke to some at the mall Sunday.

“I think until the numbers go down, I don't see a reason to not wear one,” resident Ryan King said.

The mayor’s extended ordinance would last until November 15 should the council allow it to take effect.

Mayor McMurray says after that date, he would have to reassess the situation with advice from local experts.

“What do the docs say, the physician leadership and you know what are our numbers looking like?” McMurray said.

Extension or not, those we spoke with say they’ll continue wearing masks, they’re hoping recent developments at the White House will help those who aren’t wearing them reconsider.

“With the president getting COVID, I’m really hoping a lot more people take it more serious,” resident Michelle King said.

The mayor once again said if everyone does their part to keep the spread from getting worse, numbers could start to head in the right direction.

“Let's just use these risk management techniques to do our best to get some of these numbers down and to protect one another,” McMurray said.

The city’s current mask ordinance is slated to end Friday, October 16.