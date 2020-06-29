Mayor says St. Joseph City Council will discuss potential face mask mandate

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray says the city council will discuss the possibility of mandating face masks to be worn in public places this week.

McMurray said the conversation is happening because several other states and cities including Kansas City have mandated their own face masks policy.

"I always say to people, 'come on people, we're all adults here, let's just be responsible and wear the masks, even if they are a pain, and follow the other protocols that are recommended," McMurray said.

The mayor added that he looks at several different data points before making decisions. McMurray said he monitors hospitalizations and also the 14-day and 7-day trends.

"The 14-day rolling average is starting to flatten a little bit and the seven-day average is starting to go from negative to positive, so I am concerned with those metrics," McMurray said.

With a slower increase in cases in recent weeks, the mayor said he doesn't want the city to revert back to larger spikes like many other parts of the country are now seeing.

"This ultimately comes down to personal responsibility and let's be responsible," McMurray said. "Let's try to do our best to keep these numbers down here in Buchanan County and St. Joseph."