Mayor sends letter to Missouri Governor asking for aid with Southside flooding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A letter was sent to the state asking for aid with last week's Southside flooding.

After receiving news that the flood does not qualify for SEMA and FEMA funds, Mayor Bill McMurray reached out to Missouri Governor Mike Parson to receive additional funds.

"The long term rebuilding effort is where State/Federal assistance is required," said McMurray, in a letter to Parson. "Please declare a disaster. I know you will help the people of St. Joseph."

In the initial assessment of damage, 128 houses had major damage, 1 house destroyed, and 25 houses with minor damage. So far the city and county have pumped basements, supplied dumpsters for the area, helped in debris pickup, and provided a temporary living situation for those who lost their homes. Social Service agencies such as the Red Cross and United Way are helping out as well.

Mayor McMurray has also contacted state representatives, congressmen, and senators in hopes of receiving disaster relief aid.