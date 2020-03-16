Mayor signs emergency declaration banning gatherings of 50 or more people

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray has signed a Declaration of Local Emergency that bans gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks as concern over the spread of coronavirus continue.

"Commencing immediately, all in-person gatherings of fifty people or more within the City of St. Joseph, Missouri, shall be prohibited for eight weeks, except when such gatherings occur in the day-to-day operations of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses," the mayor said in a press release.

The announcement came Monday as Governor Mike Parson announced a sixth confirmed case of coronavirus in Missouri.