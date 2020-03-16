Clear
Mayor signs emergency declaration banning gatherings of 50 or more people

The announcement came Monday as Governor Mike Parson announced a sixth confirmed case of coronavirus in Missouri.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 11:26 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray has signed a Declaration of Local Emergency that bans gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks as concern over the spread of coronavirus continue.

"Commencing immediately, all in-person gatherings of fifty people or more within the City of St. Joseph, Missouri, shall be prohibited for eight weeks, except when such gatherings occur in the day-to-day operations of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses," the mayor said in a press release.

It was a cool and cloudy end to the weekend across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. Now rain chances are moving back into the area. Periodic chances for rain are expected for much of the week ahead. The potential for locally heavy rain and strong storms arrives with a system on Wednesday into Thursday.
