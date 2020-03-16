(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray has signed a Declaration of Local Emergency that bans gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks as concern over the spread of coronavirus continue.
"Commencing immediately, all in-person gatherings of fifty people or more within the City of St. Joseph, Missouri, shall be prohibited for eight weeks, except when such gatherings occur in the day-to-day operations of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses," the mayor said in a press release.
The announcement came Monday as Governor Mike Parson announced a sixth confirmed case of coronavirus in Missouri.
Related Content
- Mayor signs emergency declaration banning gatherings of 50 or more people
- Trump may sign disaster or emergency declaration Thursday
- San Francisco mayor signs ban on e-cigarettes sales
- Greitens Declares State of Emergency for Portions of Missouri
- NWS declares flash flood emergency in Northwest Missouri
- Gov. Parson declares state of emergency due to coronavirus
- President Trump declares national emergency due to coronavirus outbreak
- People gather in Elwood to discuss possible flood plans
- Catfish tournament declares winner
- 4-H event encourages people to sign-up