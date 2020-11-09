Mayor to ask council to support extending mask mandate another 90-days

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said he will ask city council members to support a resolution to extend the city's mask mandate another 90 days.

St. Joseph's current mask mandate order expires on Monday, Nov. 16.

"I'd like to extend this to February 14th," said Mayor McMurray. "That's 90 days. Instead of these 30 day increments we'll do it for 90 days because we know we're going to have a rough time this winter."

The order requires masks or face coverings in all indoor public places.

On Monday, Mosaic Life Care reported a record high of 81 patients in the hospital in St. Joseph and Maryville because of COVID-19.

The mayor said just because numbers are higher, it does not mean the mask mandate is not working.

"Well, of course our numbers are higher. It's that time of year when more people are indoors and closer together," said Mayor McMurray. "But we're all going to have to sacrifice to get these numbers down."

McMurray said he will re-evaluate the numbers in February to see if masks will still be required.

"In February we'll take another look at it and if we need to extend further, we will," Mayor McMurray said.

The city council will meet on Monday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.