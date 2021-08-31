Mayor to speak at overdose awareness event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray will speak at the 4th annual International Overdose Awareness Day event that will take place Tuesday night at 7:30.

Buchanan County Opioid Task Force hosts the event with the help of the St. Joseph Health Department.

This will be the third in-person event as COVID-19 cancelled last year's ceremony. It will take place on the steps of City Hall at Civic Center Park.

Mayor McMurray hopes to see the community unite together to battle the opioid epidemic.

"This is a problem in our country and it’s a problem we need to address," said McMurray. "And having events such as the event tonight, spreads the awareness of this problem and I hope saves some lives.”

Those attending will join in a ceremony to remember those lost. Purple lights will highlight the outside of City Hall. Purple is the color of opioid addiction.

“We have the idea of doing purple lights, little flashlights. We will be doing a ceremony - a moment of silence - to honor those that we’ve lost," said Nancy King, a St. Joseph Health Department Educator. “We’ll also have open-mic time for people who may want to share their story, to either honor a person that they’ve lost or to share a story of hope if they’ve survived overdose.”

Mayor Bill McMurray says it's always gut-wrenching to hear the stories.

"If this changes one person's attitude that, 'gee, maybe I don't want to be a statistic. You know, I want to do something about this problem.' Then what they're doing is just the work of saints. It's beautiful and it needs to be done and we need to help one another overcome this," McMurray added.

Local treatment and recovery centers will be in attendance to help spread awareness.

Here is a recent list of overdose fatalities and non-fatal overdoses in Buchanan County given to KQ2 from the St. Joseph Health Department.

Overdose Death Totals in Buchanan County:

2021: 12 (through July 31st)

2020: 24

2019: 15

2018: 13

2017: 7

2016: 12

Non-fatal Overdose Totals (EMS calls only) in Buchanan County: