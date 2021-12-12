Mayoral Candidate holds kickoff event Saturday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One of the candidates for the next mayor of St. Joseph held a campaign kickoff event Saturday night.

Gary Wilkinson said his campaign is about bringing people together and returning St. Joseph to its former glory.

He spoke about what he's focusing on now, to try and work toward that end.

"We're trying to find out what people want for the city," Wilkinson said. "It's not so much what the candidates want, it's what the people want. "We want to get that vision, so we can push that vision."

Wilkinson plans to hold future rallies, he says voters can head to his Facebook page to stay current with his campaign.