Mayoral candidate holds campaign kickoff event

Whitney Lanning officially kicked off her campaign Wednesday night at the Metropolitan event space downtown.

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 9:14 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mayoral candidate Whitney Lanning officially kicked off her campaign Wednesday night in downtown St. Joseph.

Lanning said she's excited to officially begin her campaign for mayor, she added she wants to focus on the issues and address the city's challenges with an aggressive approach.

"I've met with over 100 different stakeholders and leaders, community activists and citizens," Lanning said.  "I'm just really excited to continue meeting with people and really just looking to be a public servant."

Some of the issues Lanning is planning to take on include community appearance, infrastructure, and job growth.

A few sprinkles will be possible through the morning and afternoon hours due to the cold front. Most of today will be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will remain on the breezy side with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the 60s throughout the rest of the work week with dry and sunny conditions. Rain chances will start to increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. Conditions will start to dry out on Monday with highs back in the 70s.
