Mayoral candidate holds campaign kickoff event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mayoral candidate Whitney Lanning officially kicked off her campaign Wednesday night in downtown St. Joseph.

Lanning said she's excited to officially begin her campaign for mayor, she added she wants to focus on the issues and address the city's challenges with an aggressive approach.

"I've met with over 100 different stakeholders and leaders, community activists and citizens," Lanning said. "I'm just really excited to continue meeting with people and really just looking to be a public servant."

Some of the issues Lanning is planning to take on include community appearance, infrastructure, and job growth.