Mayoral candidate holds campaign rally

Mayoral candidate Gary Wilkinson held a rally yesterday at the Fairview Golf Course.

Posted: Jan 24, 2022 11:44 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

This is Wilkinson's second campaign event since he announced his run for office.

Wilkinson says community engagement continues to be a big part of his campaign.

Active involvement, he says, is what will make St. Joe better.

“I think we've been kind of spinning our wheels because people are not really expressing themselves in a forum that they can be heard where people can do things. Sitting back and complaining is not going to get it done. So we need to come together, develop a plan, implement that plan, and go forward,” Mayoral candidate Gary Wilkinson said.

Another mild day ahead with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will approach the area later on this afternoon dropping temperatures through the evening. Temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight under mostly clear skies. Cold temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will start to warm up again this weekend with highs back in the 40s as sunny and dry weather continues.
