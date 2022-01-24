Mayoral candidate holds campaign rally

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mayoral candidate Gary Wilkinson held a rally yesterday at the Fairview Golf Course.

This is Wilkinson's second campaign event since he announced his run for office.

Wilkinson says community engagement continues to be a big part of his campaign.

Active involvement, he says, is what will make St. Joe better.

“I think we've been kind of spinning our wheels because people are not really expressing themselves in a forum that they can be heard where people can do things. Sitting back and complaining is not going to get it done. So we need to come together, develop a plan, implement that plan, and go forward,” Mayoral candidate Gary Wilkinson said.