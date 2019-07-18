Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Mayor's Awards for the Arts ceremony honors the Vartabedians

The Vartabedians received the Extraordinary Lifetime Achievement in the Arts Award

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 11:27 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Allied Arts Council along with Mayor Bill McMurray recognized both Dr. Laurel and Robert Vartabedian at the Mayor's Awards for the Arts ceremony Thursday evening.

The Vartabedians received an award for extraordinary achievement n the arts at the ceremony, they have been heavily invested in arts community both at Missouri Western and throughout the St. Joseph community.

"We just wanted to recognize them for the important work that they've done for the arts in St. Joseph during their tenure here," Teresa Fankhauser, the executive director of the St. Joseph Allied Arts Council said. "Not only for the impact they've made at Missouri Western, but also the contributions they've made to the community at large."

The council said the Walter Cronkite Memorial, the development of the arts program at Western and an initiative to put art in unsued buildings downtown were just some of the ways they've contributed to the local arts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 80°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 92°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 94°
An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect through Saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-110 degrees outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events