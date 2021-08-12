Mayor's Blood Drive draws small crowd during critical blood shortage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Ken Rosenauer donates blood as a way of giving back.

"Whenever I can, even in the midst of a pandemic, I come in to donate blood." He said.

it's something he's made a lifelong habit.

"I started donating when I was in the air force," Rosenauer said.

It's no surprise he's one of the donors who showed up to the Mayor's Blood Drive at the Civic Arena Thursday.

Every year, the American Red Cross teams up with the mayor to hold these blood drives, but this year the need for blood is critical.

Red Cross staff said the summertime is usually slow for blood donations, but the ongoing pandemic only adds to the dire situation.

"We are seeing a few blood drives be canceled just because of the resurgence with the Delta variant of Covid." Evan Woods, blood services, American Red Cross said.

Staff said the pandemic may also be making more people apprehensive about donating blood for many reasons, they say those vaccinated against the virus shouldn't hesitate.

"If you get a shot in the arm, you're still able to come to a blood drive and donate for patients in need," Woods said.

Mayor Bill McMurray agreed.

"It's rare that we have an opportunity to save another person's life," He said. "By donating blood we could very potentially do exactly that."

All are hoping more people consider donating blood now more than ever

"It's a safe procedure, and it helps so many people," Rosenauer said.

The Red Cross plans to hold additional blood drives, including one at the East Hills Mall set for next month.