Mayor's Blue Ribbon Homeless Advisory Committee holds first meeting

On Monday, the first meeting for Mayor Bill McMurray's Blue Ribbon Homeless Advisory Committee was held at the Open Door Food Kitchen.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has taken another step towards ending homelessness across the community by forming an advisory committee.

On Monday, the first meeting for Mayor Bill McMurray's Blue Ribbon Homeless Advisory Committee was held at the Open Door Food Kitchen at 8th and Messanie Streets. The group was comprised of local social service agencies, city officials, health providers and a member of the homeless community. 

"We are addressing different barriers and needs of individuals who are homeless and how we can help them overcome their barriers," Debra Bradley, health director for the St. Joseph Health Department and advisory committee member, said. 

During the meeting, local agencies gave updates on their role in tackling homelessness within the city and the resources they provide to those in need.

"We started out today with talking about what services are out there, what is available for individuals who are homeless, kind of what is going on at The Crossing Shelter," Bradley said. "I talked about the Urban Mission Project that initially - it started in October."

The Urban Mission Project was created by Mosaic Life Care in partnership with the St. Joseph Health Department and the City of St. Joseph. It's a three-year pilot program aimed at helping the homeless get back on their feet and off the streets.

Previous story: Mosaic, City of St. Joseph looking at collaboration to combat homelessness.

Bradley added that the committee was formed as a requirement by HUD (Housing and Urban Development) which provides funding to the City and to several of the local agencies that help those in need. 

The next Homeless Advisory Committee was scheduled for January 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. The place of the meeting will be determined at a later date.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see more sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. We then cool down for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s before warming back up by next weekend. Precipitation chances this upcoming week are very low.
