Mayor's Christmas party returns to Bode Ice Arena Saturday

The party is a long-standing holiday tradition in St. Joseph.

Posted: Dec 12, 2021 12:57 PM
Updated: Dec 12, 2021 1:33 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Saturday, the Mayor’s Christmas Party returned to the Bode Ice Arena, for the first time since Covid-19 canceled it last year.

"It’s such a great time of year," Bill McMurray, St. Joseph Mayor said.  "I’m so happy to see everybody with their smiling faces."

An enduring tradition, the annual Christmas party invites many to see ice skaters perform before trying it out themselves.

"It’s pretty fun," Keaton Edwards, age 12, said.  "You only live once just do it."

The event made it's return after Covid-19 put it on ice last year.

It continues to draw new people which makes it worthwhile for organizers.

"In the midst of the pandemic seeing people still out and having a good time and that’s what it’s all about."  Patrick Cooks, first time atendee said. 

"The things that are really fun and enjoyable are events like this," Chuck Kempf, director St. Joseph Parks and Rec said.  "I love to see people smile, I love to see people happy."

Everyone hoping holiday cheer keeps this holiday tradition alive for years to come.

The Mayor's Christmas Party has been held at the Bode Ice Arena for the past four decades. 

