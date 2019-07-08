Mayor's Office: Police respond to City Hall after odd substance was found in mail

Clear
The Mayor's Office confirmed an odd substance was found in a piece of mail Monday morning.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 1:02 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 1:14 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Multiple police and fire units responded to City Hall Monday morning.

The Mayor's Office confirmed an odd substance was found in a piece of mail. Mary Robertson, Public Relations Manager at City Hall, said the person who handled the envelope immediately put it down and called the police.

No further details have been given at this time. Stay with KQ2 as this story develops. 

Mother Nature will not be throwing any tricks at us this week as the weather the next several days appears to be very typical for this time of year.
