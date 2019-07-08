(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Multiple police and fire units responded to City Hall Monday morning.
The Mayor's Office confirmed an odd substance was found in a piece of mail. Mary Robertson, Public Relations Manager at City Hall, said the person who handled the envelope immediately put it down and called the police.
No further details have been given at this time. Stay with KQ2 as this story develops.
Related Content
- Mayor's Office: Police respond to City Hall after odd substance was found in mail
- Medicaid Expands Substance Abuse Treatment
- Royals Outfielder Suspended for Using a Performance-Enhancing Substance
- Voters send former mayor to Jeff City
- Police Respond To Bomb Threat At Kmart
- Police respond to train derailment Thursday morning
- Ousted Council Members Look Back at Time in City Hall
- Area high school students run city hall for one day
- City Officials Sworn into Office
- St. Joseph Mayoral Debate
Scroll for more content...