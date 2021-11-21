Mayor's Thanksgiving Dinner returns amid toughening fight against hunger

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The annual Mayor's Thanksgiving Dinner made its return to the Civic Center Arena Saturday night after the pandemic forced it to go virtual last year.

"I'm delighted to see everybody," Mayor Bill McMurray said.

The dinner raises money for the Second Harvest Community Food Bank and its efforts to fight local hunger.

"[It] really does mean a lot to be able to help families that are hurting right now," Chad Higdon, CEO, Second Harvest Community Food Bank said.

Higdon said the challenge of addressing hunger has become more difficult because of the pandemic fallout.

"We're seeing three times as much just to source food product," he said. "The needs still there, there's a lot of families still struggling."

McMurray said he's also aware of the rising need for food in our community, he's relied on increased sponsorships in hopes to generate more revenue.

"Sponsorships go up into the $1,000s," He said. "We have some lead sponsors that are so generous and we very much appreciate them."

McMurray and Higdon were hopeful the annual event left a more positive impact this year than ever before.

"This has made a significant contribution to fighting hunger in St. Joseph," McMurray said.

McMurray added the Mayor's Thanksgiving Dinner has raised around $143,000 during his time as mayor.