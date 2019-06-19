Maysville ballpark named finalist for MLB grand prize renovation

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.)— After being nominated for Major League Baseball and Scotts Little Field Big Experience grand prize, the Maysville Ballpark is now a finalist for the prize.

"There are a lot of memories out there for not only myself but for generations on that field," said Katherin Scotton, who nominated the park.

The ballpark sits off a gravel road, a few miles from town, but with the help of the community, it soon could be the winner the Little Field Big Experience—which includes a $175,000 park renovation and a Major League Baseball-style atmosphere.

"We're one of six and we have a shot," Scotton said. "All or nothing."

If enough people go to https://littlefieldbigexperience.com/ and vote for Maysville, then the grand prize can go a long way in renovations for things like bleachers, lights, improvements to the field, or even the concession stands.

"We're a sports-minded community," Maysville R-I superintendent Robert Smith said. "We have kids participate in baseball from Tee-Ball through high school baseball and softball, so I think students would really get a kick out of that opportunity."

Voting ends on July 4.