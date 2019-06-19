Clear

Maysville ballpark named finalist for MLB grand prize renovation

After being nominated for Major League Baseball and Scotts Little Field Big Experience grand prize, the Maysville Ballpark is now a finalist for the prize.

"There are a lot of memories out there for not only myself but for generations on that field," said Katherin Scotton, who nominated the park. 

The ballpark sits off a gravel road, a few miles from town, but with the help of the community, it soon could be the winner the Little Field Big Experience—which includes a $175,000 park renovation and a Major League Baseball-style atmosphere. 

"We're one of six and we have a shot," Scotton said. "All or nothing."

If enough people go to https://littlefieldbigexperience.com/ and vote for Maysville, then the grand prize can go a long way in renovations for things like bleachers, lights, improvements to the field, or even the concession stands. 

"We're a sports-minded community," Maysville R-I superintendent Robert Smith said. "We have kids participate in baseball from Tee-Ball through high school baseball and softball, so I think students would really get a kick out of that opportunity."

Voting ends on July 4. 


