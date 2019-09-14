Clear

Maysville man life-flighted to hospital after vehicle overturns in DeKalb County

A single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County seriously injured a 68-year-old Maysville man Friday afternoon.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 9:27 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) A single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County seriously injured a 68-year-old Maysville man Friday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Paul Notbusch was driving a 1998 Ford Explorer east on NW Gospel Road about four miles north of Maysville when his vehicle began sliding. This caused the vehicle to drive off the north side of the road strike a fence. The vehicle continued sliding through a pasture and struck another fence before overturning.

The crash happened just after 4:00 p.m. Friday.

Notbusch was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was life-flighted to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

