Maysville man sentenced to 14 years in prison for death of Leah Dawson

(MARYVILLE, MO.) — A Maysville man found guilty of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Tuesday.

A judge found Kenneth Wykert guilty of the crimes after a 3-day bench trial in mid-July in Nodaway County Court.

Wykert was charged with second-degree murder for the death of 23-year-old Leah Dawson whose body was found on his grandmother’s property in June 2019. She had been missing for weeks.

DeKalb County Prosecutor Erik Tate alleged Wykert was the last person to see Dawson alive and he had told a friend he was going to kill Dawson after the couple got into a heated argument in the Cameron area on June 3. During the search for Dawson, A cellmate testified that Wykert confessed to killing her.

Public Defender Joshua Smith, representing Wykert, argued law enforcement believed his client was guilty at the outset of the investigation and failed to chase down evidence that would have pointed in another direction.

After three days of testimony, Judge Prokes found Wykert guilty of involuntary manslaughter a lesser included offense of second-degree murder. Prokes sentenced Wykert to 10 years in the Department of Corrections for involuntary manslaughter and another four years for the abandonment of a corpse.

Prokes also said Wykert’s prison sentences must run consecutively.