Maysville woman seriously injured in crash in DeKalb County

(OSBORN, Mo.) A woman from Maysville was seriously injured after her car overturned in southern DeKalb County on Saturday.
The crash happening one mile north of Osborn early Saturday morning at around 2 a.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Amy Gibson, was driving southbound on MO-33 when she drove off the side of the road. Gibson was able to get back on the roadway but over-corrected and ended up going off the road again. The second time, her car flipped over landing on its wheels.
Gibson was taken to Cameron Regional Hospital with serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Her car sustained extensive damage.
